Unity Christian ends Three Rivers’ run

WAYLAND — The Three Rivers boys’ basketball team showed a lot of maturity over the final few weeks of this season.

Although Tuesday night’s regional semifinal game against Hudsonville Unity Christian didn’t fall in Three Rivers’ favor, Brian Burg’s Wildcats were certainly a team to be reckoned with.

Hudsonville Unity Christian, champions of the Ok-Green Conference, proved too strong in a 89-51 win over Three Rivers (11-12) at Wayland Union.

Hudsonville Unity Christian (22-2) advances to Thursday’s 7 p.m. championship game against Benton Harbor (22-2).

Benton Harbor edged Otsego 63-59 in the other semifinal game Tuesday.

Unity Christian’s size, quickness and length prevented Three Rivers from getting many opportunities inside to start the game.

Instead the Wildcats had to settle for shots out on the perimeter a majority of the first half.

Three Rivers’ inability to make early shots put the Wildcats in a big hole early.

Unity Christian jumped out to a commanding 20-4 advantage after the opening eight minutes.

Three Rivers never got its first points of the game until Parker Ellifritz converted a layup off a steal with 2:35 left in the opening period.

The Crusaders would extend its advantage to 44-22 heading into the locker room at halftime.

The closest the Wildcats would get in the second quarter was 36-19 following a Jalen Heivilin three pointer.

Unity Christian built its margin to 70-33 heading into the fourth quarter.

Three Rivers was led in scoring by Hevilin with 22 points. Ellifritz added 19 and Morlan had four.

Heivilin added seven rebounds, three assists and four steals. Ellfritz chipped in five boards, one steal and three assists. Nolan Mark had three assists and Gavin Charvat post six rebounds.

Three Rivers finished the night shooting 16-of-60 (22 percent) from the floor, including just 6-of-28 from three-point territory, and made 13-of-18 free throw attempts (72 percent).

“We left some points off the boards tonight. When you play a team like Unity Christian you have to have those points whether it’s a free throw or layup. If you get those now all of a sudden you are only down eight or 10 points and that changes the complexion of the game and the other team’s mentality out there,” said Three Rivers coach Brian Burg.

“Our kids kept playing hard though and I’m very proud of them. Unity Christian is just a team at a different level.”

The ‘Cats were outrebounded by a much bigger Crusader squad 46-25.

Unity Christian finished the night 35-of-64 (55 percent) from the field and 12-of-17 at the foul stripe (71 percent).

Three Rivers committed 15 turnovers to 13 for Unity Christian.

Grant Balcer scored 19 points for the Crusaders. TJ VanKoevering added 13, Chandler Collins tossed in 11 and Zac Velthouse finished with 10.

