UniQ Jewelry Gallery gives away $1,000 gift certificate during fundraiser

THREE RIVERS — Thursday night brought crowds out to enjoy an evening of fun, inspiration and spirited competition featuring a pork cook-off with a local flavor to support a great cause during a Three Rivers Health Foundation event.

“Diamond” Doug Mitchell, previous board member of the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority, Area Chamber of Commerce, TR Merchants Group and TR Hospital, now active board member of the Three Rivers Health Foundation and owner of UniQ Jewelry Gallery — where the possibilities are endless — spoke to the importance of supporting our local community.

“Community support is the heart of success for both small business like ours and the essential services provided to our neighbors by Three Rivers Health system,” Mitchell said. “Without people like you taking an active role, small town living would be totally different. That’s why UniQ Jewelry Gallery pledged its support with a $1,000 gift certificate for custom design services.”

Joan McLellan was Thursday night’s lucky winner, and said she was “thrilled” with the prize. She will be working with Mitchell to create a piece of jewelry that is as unique as she is.