Two-vehicle personal injury crash in Fabius Twp.

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Marshall Post are investigating a two-vehicle personal injury crash that occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27 in Fabius Township.

An 18-year-old Marcellus woman was eastbound on M 60 in a 2002 Ford Escape near Roberts Rd. when she swerved to the right shoulder to avoid a vehicle that had stopped while waiting to turn north onto Roberts Rd. She lost control and crossed the centerline before striking a westbound 2002 GMC Envoy driven by a 65-year-old Niles man.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital for injuries. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

The Fabius Park Fire Department, Three Rivers Fire Department, and St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Marshall Post at the scene.

