Two-vehicle crash sends 7 to hospital

PORTER TOWNSHIP — Seven people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash outside of Union in Porter Township Thursday.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a personal injury crash at approximately 5:38 p.m. near the intersection of US-12 and M-217 in Porter Township. A vehicle driven by 58-year-old Joey Mercer of Cassopolis was traveling northbound on M-217 when he failed to stop prior to entering the intersection. Mercer then hit a vehicle traveling eastbound on US-12 driven by 33-year-old Jaclyn Stineback of Kalamazoo.

The vehicle driven by Stineback had five other passengers who include 79-year-old Barbra Kerick, 2 1/2-year-old Xander Greer, 7-year-old Zachary Greer, 9-year-old Ryan Greer and 83-year-old Alan Kerick, all from Kalamazoo.

The driver and all passengers in Stineback’s vehicle were transported by ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital for their injuries. Mercer was also transported to Elkhart General Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Seat belts were worn and airbags did deploy in Stineback’s vehicle. Alcohol appears to be a factor in this crash and it remains under investigation.

Deputies were assisted on scene by the Edwardsburg Police Department, Edwardsburg Ambulance, Newburg Ambulance, SEPESA Ambulance and Fire, and Osolo EMS.