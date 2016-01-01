Two of three proposals pass in special election

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Three local school districts had requests on the Tuesday, May 2 ballot including Sturgis, White Pigeon and Constantine. Two of the three proposals passed, while one failed.

•In Sturgis, residents voted down the Sturgis Schools Proposal by a large margin — 611 votes (62.16 percent) to 372 votes (37.84 percent) — a 1.25 mill, five-year sinking fund to purchase real estate for sites for, and the construction or repair of school buildings, school security improvements and the acquisition or upgrading of technology.

•In White Pigeon, residents passed the White Pigeon Schools Proposal by a large margin — 341 votes (76.8 percent) to 103 votes (23.20 percent) — a renewal of the millage that expired with the 2016 tax levy, for 3 mills and a duration of five years for the purpose of construction or repair of school buildings, and developing and improving sites.

•In Constantine, residents passed the Constantine Public Schools Proposal by a large margin (including votes from St. Joseph County and Cass County) — 346 votes (60.17 percent) to 229 votes (39.83 percent) — a request to use the amount it saved ($1.665 million), after refinancing its facility bonds on five separate occasions, to use toward improvements in the district.

The district plans to update security cameras in all buildings, update technology infrastructures, resurface the track and tennis courts, purchase On Track Learning Center for the use of alternative education and online learning, construct a new maintenance/storage facility, and possibly remove the Canaris building (if funds are available).