Two sentenced in Mendon robbery case

CENTREVILLE — Two people involved in the April 14 robbery of a Mendon gas station were sentenced in St. Joseph County Circuit Court on Friday.

Jaquayvion Marcel Garrett, 18, and Davontey Julius Sanders, 19, both of Kalamazoo, were sentenced on armed robbery charges on Friday, Nov. 15. Garrett was sentenced to a minimum of 81 months and a maximum of 40 years in jail with 215 days credited, and Sanders was sentenced to a minimum of four years and three months and a maximum of 40 years in jail with 215 days credited. According to court documents, restitution is “joint and several with co-defendants.”

Both pled guilty to armed robbery charges on Sept. 16, with charges of assault with intent to murder and felony firearm dismissed.

Previously, a third person involved with the robbery, Peter Lanny Yates, 18, of Kalamazoo was sentenced on Sept. 20 to 12 to 60 years in jail on armed robbery charges with 159 days credited. A fourth person, 17-year-old D’Andrea Dakota Brown of Kalamazoo, pled guilty to armed robbery in the case on Nov. 1, with sentencing scheduled for Dec. 20 of this year. A felony firearm charge and a charge of assault with intent to murder for Brown were dismissed.

All four were arraigned back in April, with bond set at $300,000 for their roles in the armed robbery committed at the Marathon gas station on West Main Street in Mendon.