Two men arraigned in Park Twp. incident

CENTREVILLE — Lloyd Roger O’Connor, 35, of Marcellus and Jordan Bradley Raymond, 32, of Menominee were arraigned on Thursday, Nov. 2 in St. Joseph County District Court by magistrate Mark Books.

Both were charged early Thursday morning by St. Joseph County prosecutor John McDonough with one count of attempted murder, one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and three counts of assaulting, resisting, and obstructing a police officer.

O’Connor’s bond has been set at $1,000,000 cash/surety, and Raymond’s bond has been set at $500,000 cash/surety. Neither have posted bond, both remain lodged in St. Joseph County Jail. Both are scheduled to appear in district court on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 8:30 a.m.

According to a statement issued by McDonough, at approximately 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, deputies from the St. Joseph County Area Narcotics Unit along with another deputy, set up an undercover buy for a quantity of methamphetamine.

One officer was in an unmarked vehicle waiting at the John Deere dealership for the target vehicle to arrive, while other officers were waiting a short distance away in marked patrol vehicles to assist when the target arrived. When the target vehicle arrived, the officer in the unmarked car identified himself as a police officer both verbally and with clearly marked clothing on.

The target vehicle then slowly drove past the unmarked vehicle, and when police attempted to stop the vehicle the target vehicle abruptly reversed and struck the unmarked police vehicle. The target vehicle then spun around and sped towards him in an attempt to hit him, at this point the officer fired one shot, using his service pistol, into the windshield of the target vehicle striking the driver in the right shoulder area.

The other deputies arrived quickly after, and after a short period of time were able to secure the two suspects. The injured suspect was taken to Bronson Hospital, treated, released, and lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail. The second suspect was immediately lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail.

The officer who fired the shot suffered minor injuries and was treated at Three Rivers Hospital.

“It is my opinion that the officer’s actions were completely justified under the circumstances, and I am happy that no lives were lost during this extremely dangerous incident,” McDonough said.