Two local schools named reward schools

LANSING — Local schools across Michigan have a better understanding of their student data with the release Friday, Jan. 20 of the state’s score cards by the Michigan Department of Education (MDE).

Friday’s release marks the last time that the color-coded score cards and Top To Bottom list will be used, as MDE continues to develop a proposed new accountability system in compliance with the new federal law — Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

“With the continued improvements to our state assessment system, we promised to still be transparent and hold schools accountable for student achievement,” said State Superintendent Brian Whiston.

“These score cards are a good diagnostic tool for local schools to drive improvement and instruction,” Whiston said. “Schools will be able to look at their data and see which groups of students need more attention and individualized instruction. A major part of accountability is transparency and the communication of information to schools, parents, and their communities.”

