Two local residents rescue deer stranded on Fishers Lake

THREE RIVERS — A “gut instinct” urged two local residents to rescue deer stranded on a frozen Fishers Lake late Tuesday afternoon.

Three deer, including two button bucks and a fawn, were spotted on top of the frozen lake on Monday, but through valiant efforts from Brian Rice and Marshall Henschel, the deer were led to safety on Tuesday. With a shovel, an ice spud, one rope and life preservers, the duo began their rescue attempt at about 5 p.m., Rice said.

On a paddleboat borrowed from a local boat storage where Rice works, the two began their hike from the north side of the lake toward the deer. “As safely as possible” the two made their way out onto the lake breaking ice as they went. As the ice grew thick, they eventually decided to load the boat on top of the ice and began scooting towards the deer by shuffling their feet on the surface, while utilizing the shovel and ice spud cautiously to avoid breaking through.

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.