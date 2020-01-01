Two killed, three injured in early morning Fabius Township house fire

UPDATED 7:20 P.M. Jan. 28, 2020

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — A mother and child were killed and three other children were injured in a house fire that occurred Tuesday in Fabius Township.

According to Michigan State Police and fire officials at the scene, the fire started at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 12000 block of Harder Road. According to MSP, when troopers arrived on the scene, the living room and garage were fully engulfed by flames. Troopers received information from fire personnel that three children were able to escape through a window to safety. Due to the location of the fire in the residence, responding police and fire personnel were unable to enter the residence to search for the mother and fourth child.

Once the fire had been extinguished, both the mother and fourth child were located deceased inside the residence. The three surviving children were transported to Three Rivers Health where they received medical attention for minor injuries.

The victims of the fire were identified late Tuesday as 38-year-old Michelle Diana Bixler and 16-year-old Cheyenne Ruth Bixler.

In a statement to Three Rivers Community Schools parents Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Ron Moag shared the district's condolences over the loss of the two. Cheyenne Bixler was a sophomore at Three Rivers High School.

“As a school community, we share our sadness at the loss of these two individuals, and offer comfort to the family during this difficult time," Moag wrote. "Cheyenne was a wonderful young lady who was well liked by her teachers and classmates.” Grief counselors were available at the high school all day Tuesday.

The fire is still under investigation. Assisting at the scene were Michigan State Police, Constantine Police Department, Three Rivers Fire Department, and Fabius-Park Township Fire Department.

