Two Injured in Penn Twp. motorcycle crash

PENN TOWNSHIP — Two Jones residents were transported to Bronson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash in Penn Township over the weekend, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of White Temple Road and Little Fish Lake. Investigation into the incident showed that 61-year-old Jones resident Monroe Elwood Learn was traveling northbound on White Temple when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. Learn’s passenger was 63-year-old Jones resident Karen Lynn Milliken.

Neither party was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

LifeCare Ambulance and Penn Township Fire assisted at the scene.