WEESAW TOWNSHIP (AP) — Two people have died after a car failed to stop in Berrien County and was struck by a pickup truck.

The sheriff’s office says the victims are a 41-year-old woman from Illinois and a 37-year-old woman from Cass County. They were among five people in a car that went through a stop sign Monday in Weesaw Township.

Others also were injured, including a 66-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

Names were not released.