Two dead following crash

COLON TOWNSHIP — Two people were killed following a chase and crash Sunday, April 9 around 2:30 p.m., according to the Michigan State Police, Marshall Post.

Troopers are investigating a felonious assault against a 38-year-old Colon man. The suspect, a 38-year-old Sherwood man, fled the scene. In the process of fleeing, the suspect vehicle left the roadway a short distance later in the 33000 block of Wattles Rd. The vehicle struck a 53-year-old Colon woman mowing her lawn, rolled several times and then hit a tree.

Both the suspect and the woman were pronounced dead on the scene.

Factors surrounding the felonious assault incident are currently under investigation.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an ongoing investigation into the crash. Alcohol is being considered a factor, according to police. Assisting at the crash scene were the Branch County Sheriff’s Department, LifeCare Ambulance, Air Care, Colon Fire Department, Colon Police Department and St. Joseph County Victim Services.