Two breaking and enterings investigated

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Local law enforcement are investigating two incidents of breaking and entering that occurred Monday, Jan. 23.

Around 8:06 p.m., St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 61000 block of Youngman Road in Fabius Township. Several electronic items were taken from the residence. Anyone with information concerning this incident may call 467-9045.

Around 10 p.m., Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment responded to the 30000 block of E. Lafayette Road in Burr Oak Township. The suspects entered the home between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. that day, stealing numerous pieces of jewelry and personal items from within the residence. Anyone with information concerning this incident may call 269-558-0500.