Two arrested for trying to steal in Sturgis’ Wal-Mart

STURGIS — Two Kalamazoo residents were lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail for attempting to steal over $1,500 worth of merchandise from the Sturgis’ Wal-Mart on Thursday, July 26.

In addition to being charged with retail fraud of the first degree, the 31-year-old female and the 28-year-old male were also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, and for providing false identification to police.

Sturgis Police was called to the Wal-Mart at about 1 a.m. on Thursday. During the investigation officers found a vehicle in the parking lot with personal items belonging to the female. It was discovered the vehicle had been stolen from a business in Kalamazoo, Mich.