Two arrested Friday after ‘substantial’ crystal meth find

THREE RIVERS — Two people were arrested on drug charges Friday, Feb. 3 after Three Rivers police conducted a traffic stop at S. Main Street at Mechanic Street on a vehicle for a minor violation.

The vehicle was involved in an ongoing drug investigation in the city of Three Rivers. Officers identified three occupants and continued to investigate their activities. K9 Django was deployed to search for narcotics at the traffic stop. Django showed officers that evidence was present in the car. Information was attained at the stop that led officers to a local hotel.

They were granted a search warrant for the hotel room based on information gathered during the investigation.

Django was again called on to assist in the search of the hotel room. He directed officers’ efforts to a specific area inside the suite where he alerted for narcotic odor. In that area, officers found a substantial amount of crystal methamphetamine packaged for sale and the proceeds of drug sales.

A 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were lodged at the St. Joseph County without bond for methamphetamine sale and maintaining a drug house.