Two arrested on drug-related charges

COLON TOWNSHIP — Two people were arrested on several drug-related charges following execution of a search warrant Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The St. Joseph County Area Narcotics team (SCAN) had received an anonymous tip of a possible drug house in the Long Lake Road area. At approximately 3:18 p.m., SCAN investigators executed a search warrant  at a residence in the 59000 block of Long Lake Road. They located crystal methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia; also while on scene it was found that two children were living in the home. The Department of Health and Human Services assisted on scene and removed the children.
A 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail.  
The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department and Colon Police Department also assisted on scene.

