Two arrested on drug charges

STURGIS — A 24-year-old Elkhart, Ind. man was arrested without incident following a traffic stop in the area of Buckingham and Canterbury streets for a registration plate violation on Tuesday, Dec. 27 around 11:41 p.m., according to the Sturgis Police Department.

Once the vehicle was stopped, officers learned the driver had no license and had him step out of his car. Once he stepped out of the car, officers were notified that he had a gun on him. They found out that the pistol had been stolen out of Elkhart, Ind.

The man was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute analog drugs, possession of meth, carrying a concealed weapon (pistol), carrying a concealed weapon (knife), felony firearms and no operator’s license.

The 21-year-old female passenger was arrested for possession with intent to distribute analog drugs, possession of meth and a warrant.

Both subjects were lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail with no bond pending an arraignment.

Sturgis Police K9 Tucky assisted officers with a narcotics search.