Two arrested in Cass County standoff

MILTON TOWNSHIP — A man and a woman were arrested following an hours-long standoff in Cass County Wednesday.

According to Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke, at approximately 1:35 p.m., members of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST), in conjunction with the United States Marshal’s Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, went to a residence in the 33000 block of Redfield Street, located in Milton Township.

According to police, FAST members went to the residence in an attempt to “gain further information and/or locate” a wanted Laporte County, Ind. Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) fugitive, who was wanted by the LCSO on multiple charges, including two failures to appear and a petition of revocation of bond for an original charge of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to police, FAST officers encountered the fugitive, a female and a young child inside the residence. After the fugitive presented a firearm, members of FAST quickly established a perimeter. Local Michigan authorities were then immediately contacted for assistance.

Negotiators from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police communicated with the fugitive for several hours. At approximately 11:11 p.m., the child was released from the residence.

On Thursday at approximately 3:32 a.m., a tactical team breeched the attached garage door of the residence, and at 3:45 a.m., the fugitive and female exited the residence. Both subjects were taken into custody by members of the tactical teams. Both are now facing criminal charges in Cass County, Michigan and Laporte County, Indiana.

Both subjects will be arraigned in the 4th District Court. Their names are being withheld pending their arraignment.

Cass County Sheriff Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Cass County Warrant Service Team, which included members from Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Dowagiac Police Department, Pokagon Tribal Police Department and Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police Department. Also assisting were the Berrien County TRU Team and Michigan State Police Niles Post and Emergency Response Team.