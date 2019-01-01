Two arrested on burglary charges in Cass County

CASS COUNTY — Cass County Sheriff Deputies arrested two suspects in association with numerous burglaries from Southwest Michigan and Elkhart County, Ind.

Investigation by Cass County Sheriff deputies took them to an address on Brownsville Rd. in Calvin Twp., Cass County. During a search warrant conducted by detectives from the Sheriff’s Office and Cass County Drug Enforcement Team on Jan. 16, 2019, it was discovered that the residence was full of stolen property from numerous burglaries and larcenies from Southwest Michigan and Elkhart County, Ind. Also recovered in the search warrant were drugs including methamphetamine. It took two and half days for deputies to process the stolen property from the residence.