Two arrested after leading police on a chase last week

THREE RIVERS —Two people were taken into custody with charges pending last week after leading police on a high speed chase through Three Rivers and down US 131 towards Schoolcraft, ultimately crashing their vehicle into another vehicle before fleeing on foot on Thursday, May 24.

Last Thursday the Three Rivers Police Department responded to a report of a reckless driver. Following a prolonged chase through Three Rivers and down US 131, the driver eventually crashed into another vehicle on US 131 near Moorepark Road, and caused the second vehicle to rollover into a ditch.

The victim of the rollover received treatment for minor injuries at Three Rivers Health and is being evaluated for a concussion.

