Two apprehended after fleeing police in stolen vehicle

THREE RIVERS —Two individuals were arrested Friday in Three Rivers after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle, according to the Three Rivers Police Department.

On Friday, July 5, officers were made aware of a potentially stolen car located at a hotel on Broadway Street and US 131 in Three Rivers. While investigating the claim a car was seen leaving the hotel that matched the stolen vehicle’s description.

Officers attempted to stop the car to investigate, positively identifying a male passenger as a felony fugitive with multiple warrants. The female driver and male passenger proceeded to flee from police, driving through several business properties before heading north on US 131.