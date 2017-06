#1) Three-month-old sister pugs, Bella (left) and Lulu, won plenty of awards at the Pet Show during the Three Rivers Water Festival, including smallest, youngest dog, and best groomed, in Memory Isle Park on Friday, June 16.

#2) Claire Patrick from Three Rivers posed with a tiny, three-month-old pug at Memory Isle Park during the Three Rivers Water Festival Pet Show on Friday, June 16.

Commercial-News/Samantha May