TRPL library director candidate accepts position

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Public Library plans for big moves and an even bigger future after officially purchasing the former Southern Michigan Bank and Trust building in downtown Three Rivers, as well as hearing the news that S. Lynn Schofield-Dahl has accepted the position as library director.

Library Board Interim-President Julie Keefer, accompanied by Three Rivers City Finance Director Cathy Lawson, signed the final documents to purchase the bank property for $350,000 at Patrick Abstract and Tile Office, Inc. on Thursday, Dec. 21. Keefer said she is excited to bring the library “back home,” which is across the street from the library’s previous location, now the Carnegie Center for the Arts.



Please see Saturday's print or e-edition for full article.