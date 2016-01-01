TRPL interviews two candidates for library director

THREE RIVERS — A special committee from the Three Rivers Public Library interviewed two out-of-state candidates via videoconference regarding the library director position on Monday, Nov. 13.

The committee, which consisted of library correspondent Brenda Potts, assistant director/ Young Adult and Adult librarian Bobbi Schoon, Three Rivers city finance director Cathy Lawson, library board member Mike Fleckenstein and city manager Joe Bippus, came to a consensus to invite one of two candidates, S. Lynn Schofield-Dahl of Boulder City, Nev., back for an in-person interview, which is currently scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Schofield-Dahl, who has been unemployed since March 2016, said she has genuinely missed working in a library. She was previously a library director at Matheson Memorial Library in Elkhorn, Wisc. and at Boulder City Library.

Schofield-Dahl said she has over 40 years of experience working professionally in a library and carries the top qualities the committee is looking for, including the ability to manage the library’s budget, understanding the process of planning for a library move, establishing community support, and forming positive relationships and connections with the city commission, the library board, library staff members, and other departments within the city.

When asked to name three important library issues directors are required to deal with, Schofield-Dahl named funding, community support, and staff training. She said she previously worked with a $2.5 million annual budget, and formed a capital improvement fund to save money when a big move was finalized.

Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.