TRPL challenged participants with Harry Potter-themed escape room

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Public Library hosted a Harry Potter Escape Room throughout the day on Saturday, March 3.

Participants attempt to find the clues in order to break the locks, find a key and escape the room. Groups of friends or family received 30 minutes to escape the Harry Potter-themed room. Mischief Managed pins are given to the winners, while those who fail to escape received pins that said The Muggle Struggle is Real.

Assistant Director/ Young Adult and Adult Librarian Bobbi Schoon said originally the library planned to host an escape room from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., but due to the popularity of the challenge, the library extended the hours from the library’s opening at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. when it closed. Schoon said she is planning to host another escape room at the end of April.

All of the groups on Saturday managed to escape the room. Children’s Librarian Laura Bultman said participants received few hints from the librarians, and the level of difficulty depended on “what you find and when you find it.”

“There’s a bunch of locks, and a bunch of clues. So you have to find out which clue matches which lock. So for an example, you find a three digit number so you have to find the lockbox that opens with the numbers, or there’s a key so you have to find the lockbox that opens with the key,” she said.

To increase the difficulty, a few red herrings are located in the to confuse and district participants from escaping.

Participant Allison Clark said as a avid Harry Potter fan, she had a lot of fun escaping the Harry Potter room.

“I had a lot of fun, I never tried anything like that before,” she said. “We got stuck in a few places but managed to finish in 30 minutes.”

