TRPD seizes drugs, weapons during traffic stop; two arrested

THREE RIVERS – On Wednesday, Three Rivers Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at U.S. 131 and Arnold Street for a minor violation. The vehicle was believed to be occupied by a female with a felony warrant.

Officers identified the male and female inside the car, and arrested the 28-year-old female and a 30-year-old male, identified as a Three Rivers resident.

During the interaction the officers built additional suspicion that there was contraband inside the car. The driver denied consent for searching the vehicle. K-9 Django was deployed, and alerted the officers to drug odor. Officers then searched the car and found two loaded handguns, illegal prescription pills, needles, and over an ounce of crystal meth.

The two were lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail on multiple felony charges including narcotics distribution and weapons offenses.