TRPD seeks suspect in Century Bank and Trust robbery

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Police Department is currently searching for a suspect who reportedly robbed Century Bank and Trust in Three Rivers Monday.

According to the TRPD, officers were dispatched for a hold-up alarm at the bank, located on 1310 W. Broadway St. The teller told police the suspect gave a note demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect left on foot. Officers deployed a K-9 track, which led to a strip mall just to the north, where the track was lost.

According to surveillance video from the bank, the suspect is a black male, approximately 5-foot-6-inches tall, wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and a dark-colored Carhartt winter cap.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Three Rivers Police Department at (269) 278-1235 or St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195.

