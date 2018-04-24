TRPD presence expected at TRHS Tuesday in response to last week’s threat

THREE RIVERS — In an email sent to parents and guardians of Three Rivers High School students on Monday, April 23, Interim Superintendent Robert Kuhlman said officers from the Three Rivers Police Department will be present all day Tuesday in response to a threat written in a restroom on Tuesday, April 17.

“Last week, you were notified of a message written in a restroom. We have since assessed that threat to be low level. The investigation continues to be ongoing. To help make your children feel as safe as possible, we will have Three Rivers Police officers in the high school for the entire day tomorrow, April 24. Thank you for your support,” Kuhlman wrote.

In an email sent on Tuesday, April 17, Kuhlman said “[…] Three Rivers High School administration was notified of a written message in a restroom threatening potential violence on April 24, 2018.” No other details about the message have been provided.

