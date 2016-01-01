TRPD K-9s visit Constantine Farmer’s Market

Three Rivers Police Department Sgt. Matt Stark and officer Steve Dibble, both special response “K-9” unit handlers and field training officers, as well as reserve officer Joseph Sheteron participated in a public safety event held on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at the Farmer’s Market in Constantine.

Also participating were Constantine Police Department officer Dalton Edwards, and Constantine Fire Department firefighter Shannon Troutner.

Free child print ID kits were distributed, and a Michigan State Police 100th Anniversary car was on display. The fully equipped 2016 Dodge Charger was painted black with gold striping to resemble a 1937 Ford Model 74 patrol car. Each of MSP’s 30 posts received at least one 100th Anniversary patrol car for use on general patrol and at community events.

Stark has worked in the K-9 program for 12 years, and Dibble has worked in it for over two years. Six-year-old “Django” handled by Stark, and four-and-a-half year old “Jake” handled by Dibble are Belgian Malinois.

The officers demonstrated their dogs’ abilities at the Farmer’s Market. The breed is used as a working dog for tasks including detection of odors such as explosives, accelerants (for arson investigations) and narcotics; tracking humans for suspect apprehension in police work; and search and rescue missions. The U.S. Secret Service uses Belgian Malinois to guard the grounds of the White House.

