TRPD apprehends wanted Detroit fugitive

THREE RIVERS — On Thursday, Feb. 15, the Three Rivers Police Department apprehended a 23-year-old Detroit man who was wanted on various felonies including fleeing police, escaping custody, and stealing a police cruiser.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, the TRPD was contacted by the Romulus Police Department regarding a fugitive on the run from the greater Detroit area, who had 13 outstanding arrest warrants.

Officers went to a residence in the 300 block of S. Erie St. where the subject was believed to be hiding. K9 Jake was called to the scene, as the subject would not respond to officers’ announcements. K9 Jake and his handler gave a police K9 announcement — followed by barking. The subject displayed himself from hiding where he was taken into custody without further incident.

The 23-year-old Detroit resident was lodged at St. Joseph County Jail on outstanding warrants.

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or alek@threeriversnews.com.