TRPD: 21-year-old stabbed after mass brawl breaks out in Three Rivers parking lot

THREE RIVERS — A 21-year-old Battle Creek resident was transported to the hospital after sustaining multiple stab wounds in an altercation in Three Rivers late Thursday night, according to the Three Rivers Police Department.

At approximately 10:44 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, officers were dispatched to a parking lot located at 1200 Hov Aire Dr. after multiple callers described a fight involving as many as 15 individuals.

Upon arrival officers found the aforementioned 21-year-old with stab wounds sustained during the altercation. The victim was transported to the Three Rivers Health emergency room before they were transferred to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment.

Authorities have identified a suspect and are in the process of locating the individual. The suspect’s name is being withheld at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Three Rivers Police Department at (269) 278-1235 or St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195.

