Triple Creek Color Dash seeks volunteers

THREE RIVERS — Although the 61st annual Three Rivers Water Festival is still a few weeks away, much advance preparation continues to take place. One of the events, the popular Triple Creek Color Dash on Saturday, June 17, involves many volunteers to serve in a variety of capacities.

At this point, Color Dash officials need 25-30 additional volunteers to help with such event aspects as packet pick-up on Friday, June 16, and Saturday activities that range from registration to color throwers. The event will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday morning and will last approximately an hour.

Interested prospective volunteers can contact event chair Bonnie Broadhurst at bbroadhurst@trhealth.org. For information, contact Bonnie Broadhurst at bbroadhurst@trhealth.org or Barb Stutesman at barbe49093@yahoo.com.