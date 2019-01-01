Trio of Wildcat soccer players receive conference recognition

THREE RIVERS — The Wolverine Conference boys’ soccer coaches recently selected their All-Conference team for the 2019 season.

Receiving second team honors from Three Rivers was junior goal keeper Brayden Selent.

Selent also served as the place kicker and punter for Three Rivers’ varsity football team this season.

Also earning second-team honors as a defenseman for the Wildcats was junior Braeden Rohm.

Senior Anthony Salinas from Three Rivers received honorable mention All-Conference as a forward.