TRIM cleans up pond near Memory Isle Park

THREE RIVERS — The trio that is at the core of the Three Rivers Improvement Movement, John “Charlie” Wolgamood, Mike Curtis, and Lisa Devine, recently cleaned up a pond near Memory Isle Park to make it “more astatically pleasing and user friendly to the public.”

Wolgamood, who also serves on the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority board of directors, said the project is just the latest in a long list of improvements TRIM has made to Memory Isle in recent years.

“Three Rivers Improvement Movement, consisting of myself, Lisa Devine, and Mike Curtis, with major support from L.A.’s Coffee Café, the City of Three Rivers, and (Department of Human Services director) Amy Roth, have tried to make the area around Memory Isle more astatically pleasing and user friendly to the public,” Wolgamood said.



