Trick-or-treating comes early in Three Rivers
THREE RIVERS — Nearly 40
decorated vehicles participated in
the 12th annual Trunk-R-Treat event
at Three Rivers Church of the
Nazarene on Wednesday, Oct. 25.
The church’s parking lot was full
of characters and costumes including
Iron Man, firefighters, a T-Rex, Sully
from Monsters Inc. and the clown
“It.” Also featured were games for
the kids, an appearance by the
Fabius-Park Fire Department, free
pumpkins to take home, hayrides,
cider, hot chocolate and donuts.
Guests stood in line for the “candy
route” which Amy Wagner, Sunday
school superintendent, said was the
biggest line of decorated trunks the
church has ever seen since the event
began 11 years ago.
Last year, Wagner said inclement
weather caused the event to move
inside, with around 24 tables used
for the event. Wagner said the
“church family” stepped up this year
and participated in the event’s
success.
Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.