Trick-or-treating comes early in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — Nearly 40

decorated vehicles participated in

the 12th annual Trunk-R-Treat event

at Three Rivers Church of the

Nazarene on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The church’s parking lot was full

of characters and costumes including

Iron Man, firefighters, a T-Rex, Sully

from Monsters Inc. and the clown

“It.” Also featured were games for

the kids, an appearance by the

Fabius-Park Fire Department, free

pumpkins to take home, hayrides,

cider, hot chocolate and donuts.

Guests stood in line for the “candy

route” which Amy Wagner, Sunday

school superintendent, said was the

biggest line of decorated trunks the

church has ever seen since the event

began 11 years ago.

Last year, Wagner said inclement

weather caused the event to move

inside, with around 24 tables used

for the event. Wagner said the

“church family” stepped up this year

and participated in the event’s

success.

Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.