Triathlons take skill, endurance and no small measure of courage

Ask anyone who has competed in a triathlon the most challenging leg of the race and chances are they will tell you the swim, especially if it’s 2.4-miles—the Ironman requirement—in a choppy ocean where any number of sea creatures might be lurking.

“There’s a big difference between swimming in a nice, comfy lap pool and an open-water swim,” says HealthTrac personal trainer Kerry McClain, an accomplished triathlete and experienced swim instructor. “In a lake, river or ocean, there are no marked lanes, no walls to rest on, no ropes to calm the waters, no controlled environment or heated pool. In the open, the water might be cold and murky with waves splashing in your face and washing down your throat, and you might get kicked hard by other swimmers. Sure, there may be lifeguards around in kayaks—but that’s little comfort when you’re 50 yards off shore in 20 feet of rough water. Plus, you’re in a race—the pressure is on. It has all the ingredients for a first-rate panic attack.”