Trial slated for former Sturgis teacher

CENTREVILLE — Former Sturgis High School teacher Keith Andrew Lang, 38, of Sturgis faces trial in St. Joseph County Circuit Court on two charges of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct involving a former Sturgis High School student.

Lang’s case was bound over to circuit court by Judge Jeffrey Middleton following a preliminary examination Thursday morning in district court. Testimony by the alleged victim included allegations that Lang engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct during an after school visitation to Lang’s classroom at Sturgis High School.

Middleton in announcing his decision to bind the case over for trial said the allegations made against Lang are “creepy.”

“This, for lack of a better word, is creepy. If anybody in here can come up with a better word you’re welcome to it but it’s creepy,” Middleton said.

The prosecution’s case was conducted by St. Joseph County prosecutor John McDonough. Lang was represented in court by attorney Randall Levine of Kalamazoo, who in comments following Thursday’s courtroom session stated, “He (Lang) will be vindicated.”

Fourth degree criminal sexual conduct is punishable by up to two years in prison and/or a $500 fine, and is a Tier II offense under the Sex Offender Registration Act.

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or alek@threeriversnews.com.