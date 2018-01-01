TRHS teacher receives statewide Teacher of the Year award

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers High School’s fourth annual Decision Day on Thursday, May 24 began with a surprise that had the graduating class of 164 seniors on their feet, a few faculty members in tears, and one teacher feeling very appreciative.

TRHS’s Performing Arts Center was full of students eager to announce their post-graduation decision, whether that is attending a university, a community college, joining the military, or entering the workforce. College Access Network provided each student with a t-shirt displaying his or her future school or path of choice.

Before the celebration began, Principal Carrie Balk surprised faculty members and students with an announcement.

“Today we are here to recognize members of the class of 2018 who are moving on to colleges and careers, but before we get started, we are going to be recognizing one very special person,” she said.

“TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants (TSFR) and its 64 Applebee’s restaurants launched its second annual statewide search of Michigan’s best teacher, in honor of teacher appreciation week. Celebrated annually during the first full week of May, teacher appreciation week recognizes the hard work and positive impact teachers have on students, families and their community. Often times, the hard work and dedication of teachers go unnoticed, which is why the Applebee’s teacher appreciation contest came to be.”

Out of more than 260 nominations statewide, English Language Arts Teacher Lisa Linn was one of the five winners of Applebee’s teacher appreciation award.

TSFR Marketing Manager Jennifer Sleeper announced that Linn received two separate nominations, from Balk and junior Destiny Allstead, which is “really, really rare” and stood out from the rest of the nominees. Sleeper shared a few quotes from the essays.

