TRHS senior selected to All-State Honors Choir

THREE RIVERS — Out of thousands of Michigan high school students who applied, Three Rivers High School Senior Nikki Ambs has been selected to the Michigan School Vocal Music Association All-State Honors Choir for the second time.

To reach this prestigious level, Ambs first had to be accepted into the Regionals Honors Choir, then the State Honors Choir. To begin, she submitted a video of herself performing a simple choir piece online. Once accepted into Regionals, she then learned four different music pieces and performed in-person for judges in the Dalton Music Center at Western Michigan University. The “final cut” into All-State was decided based on her previous performances and was posted at the end of January.

“I cried. I saw the list and I cried. Happy tears though, not sad tears,” Ambs said.

Ambs was chosen to perform with the mixed, both men and women, All-State Choir. She said she was happy to be placed in the mixed group, as opposed to the only men or only women choirs.

“I think there are positives and negatives for each of them, but I think the mixed choir is really fun because there are more options,” Ambs said. “Like with the Women’s Choir, they have a lot of good pieces but it is only for women. I feel like a lot of songs are generally made for both men and women choirs.”



