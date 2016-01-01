TRHS to present at MASSP summit
Second Positive School Climate presentation this year
THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers High School has been invited to present its Positive School Climate model at the Winter 2016 Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals “Assistant Principal and Dean Summit.”
“This is truly an honor and a reflection of the type of school environment Three Rivers High School staff and students have worked hard to create,” principal Carrie Balk said.
