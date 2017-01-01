TRHS prepares students for life after high school

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers High School hosted a College and Career Day on Friday, Oct. 27, in order to prepare and educate students, from eighth grade to seniors, on the opportunities upon graduating high school.

“It is very interesting to see the impact this day has on our students. The eighth graders are usually extremely wide-eyed but interested. When you see the older kids they are a lot more focused. Tenth graders are a little more focused on finding a career path, and the 11th and 12th graders are definitely more focused. It is hard because we don’t have everything represented but it gets them thinking,” Julie Howe, college and career services coordinator and educational technology and online learning coordinator, said.

The high school hosts this event every other year to expose students to the possibilities after high school and to get them thinking about the future.

About 850 students attended with 26 booths to choose from, including two- and four-year colleges, local businesses, organizations and three branches of the armed forces. To name a few, Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services (DASAS), Glen Oaks Community College (GOCC), Southwestern Michigan College, U.S. Army, Air Force and Marines, Kadant Johnson Inc., and the Three Rivers Fire Department were present.

