TRHS prepares for band festival

THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers High School Concert and Symphony Bands prepare to “keep the tradition alive” with their sights set on another perfect score at an upcoming MSBOA Concert.

Three Rivers High School received “straight Division 1 top ratings” at last year’s Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association (MSBOA) District 11 annual Festival, Director of Bands Bryan VanToll said. On Friday, March 1 at the Three Rivers High School, the Concert and Symphony Bands hope to keep up their reputations with another perfect score.

“I am excited to keep the tradition going. We have had a long tradition of awesome performances. Despite some snow days, we’re going to keep the tradition alive and hopefully everyone likes what they hear,” VanToll said.

On Wednesday, Feb. 20, the bands performed at their pre-festival concert, which VanToll referred to as a “checkpoint” to practice for the “capstone” performance on March 1. Band Director at Coldwater High School, Katie Jewell, attended to listen and provide feedback to the bands.

“We were really lucky to have her here,” VanToll said.

Three judges will critique the bands’ performances at its festival March 1, taking an in-depth look at tone quality, playing in tune, rhythm, and evaluating different elements of the music. Another judge weighs in on the bands’ sight-reading.

Each band was required to perform a “march” and a song of their choice. The Concert Band, conducted by Assistant Band Director Mai Lan Vo, will perform Generosity Concert March, Mexican Fiesta, and Whale Warriors. The high school’s Symphony Band will perform Second Suite F, including March, Song Without Words, Song of the Blacksmith, and Fantasia on the Dargason, as well as an American Elegy.

