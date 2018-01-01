TRHS Marching Band to receive new uniforms in 2018

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education approved a bid on Monday, Dec. 5 to purchase 130 new uniforms for the 2018 High School Marching Band.

Band Director Bryan VanToll said the $49,400 bid from Fred J. Miller, Inc. required VanToll to fill out a questionnaire in order to replace the current 13-year-old uniforms with one-of-a-kind, custom designed uniforms from the company.

“They had a full questionnaire. They wanted to know everything about our school, they wanted to know what type of performances that we participate in, what type of design we are looking for, what things that I like and didn’t like, and then they said they will come up with a custom design for our school. It is not going to look like everybody else’s anymore,” VanToll said.

