TRHS Marching Band prepares for another ‘undefeated’ season

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers High School’s 113-member marching band wraps up its weeklong band camp, after nearly 77 hours of rehearsals, with a demonstration performance for their family and friends on Friday, Aug. 10 at the practice field.

The marching band completed an “undefeated” season last year by placing first in all of its competitions. Although 20 seniors couldn’t return this year due to graduation, the team grew 28 incoming freshmen. Director of Bands Bryan VanToll said he feels confident that this year will conclude in another undefeated season for the Wildcats.

“The band has been growing; we are bigger than last year. It is a very strong group of kids, great leadership, and lots of new kids that are all doing a great job,” VanToll said.



