TRHS Marching Band makes history with undefeated season

JENISON — On Saturday, Oct. 21 the Three Rivers High School Marching Band capped off its competition season by taking first place in Class B with a score of 91.1 at the Jenison Band Invitational. This season makes school history with the first-ever undefeated season in Scholastic Competition.

"The students, parents, volunteers, directors, instructors, and especially the students are to be commended for this achievement. It is truly an outstanding achievement for our school and community,” band director Bryan VanToll said.

The Class B results at Jenison were as follows:

Fifth place — Kenowa Hills — 77.4 (best percussion)

Fourth place — Plainwell — 83.9

Third place — Otsego — 87.3

Second place — Vicksburg — 87.5

First place — Three Rivers — 91.1 (best music, marching, and color guard)

The band is excited to present encore performances of "Summer!" at Three Rivers varsity football playoff games, which will include portions of the full competition show. You can also see the band perform in the Kalamazoo Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 11.

As part of their every-three-year tradition, the band is also preparing to perform in Festival Disney in Orlando, Fla. as part of their Spring Break trip. For that trip, the Three Rivers Marching Band and Symphony Band will be performing in marching parade and concert band competitions.