TRHS Marching Band earns Grand Champion title at Jenison competition

THREE RIVERS — For the second time in school history, the Three Rivers High School Wildcat Marching Band took home the title of Grand Champion at the Jenison Invitational at Jenison High School Saturday.

The band took home a score of 89.5 out of a possible 100, taking first place in Class B, along with the titles of Best Marching and Best Color Guard in the class. The title of Grand Champion is given to the band that earned the highest score, regardless of school size and classification. This is the second time in school history the Wildcat Marching Band has earned Grand Champion in a competition, and the first time they have done so at Jenison.

“For our marching band, this would represent probably the highest single competition achievement we’ve gotten,” TRHS Band Director Bryan VanToll said. “It’s definitely a high note over my 11 years in Three Rivers. I’d say this is right there at the top for the marching band and where we’ve taken the program and what the kids have accomplished.”

To celebrate their achievement, done on their last weekend of competition for the season, the marching band received a police escort through Three Rivers upon their arrival.

“That was awesome, the kids were loving that,” VanToll said. “It was like going out on a high note. The kids were really proud, and they loved having the support of the whole town.”