TRHS conducts senior exit interviews as school year winds down

THREE RIVERS — With their high school careers coming to a close, Three Rivers High School seniors have been making final preparations in recent weeks for a life beyond high school, in the form of senior exit interviews.

College and Career Services Coordinator Julie Howe said the exit interviews are “a great way for our students to experience the real world of work.”

“As a graduation requirement, our senior students are interviewed on their chosen career pathways, their studies and accomplishments in high school and their educational goals and plans for the future,” Howe said. “It is a good time for reflection and planning. Members of the community from a variety of backgrounds and careers volunteer to interview the students, and give them constructive feedback to help them refine their interviewing skills.

“Student interviews are scheduled every 30 minutes, which includes time for evaluation. Interviewers also remind students of the actual hiring practices of drug testing, credit checks and criminal background checks. Students are warned to be careful about what they say or do when it comes to social media as well.”

Please see Thursday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.