TRHS classes to resume Monday after threat sends students home early

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers High School was placed in a “soft lockdown” just before 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22 due to a school threat, and students were ultimately released early to accommodate “an extensive and thorough search” by the Three Rivers Police Department, according to Superintendent Ron Moag.

High school students were released at 11:30 a.m. Friday, and the search and investigation that followed resulted in the identification of the individual responsible for the threat. In a letter to parents Moag said the person was removed from school and will face disciplinary action.

Classes will resume Monday as scheduled.