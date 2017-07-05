TRHS Band students pull charitable prank on their band director

THREE RIVERS —The Three Rivers Band Program kicked off their Second Annual Pink Flamingo “Flocking” Fundraiser in style — by “flocking” their band director Bryan VanToll this week.

The “flocking” fundraiser is both a goofy prank, and also a way that the band is working to raise money for instruments and uniforms for the program.

When someone wakes up to see a lawn full of Three Rivers Band Pink Flamingos, they are asked to donate to the band program. They can choose to donate, order a flamingo flock of their own to another house in Three Rivers or seek revenge on whomever “flocked” them.

“Kids and parents have a blast working on this fundraiser, and it’s always fun to be surprised to see where they will pop up next,” VanToll said.

Please see Friday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.